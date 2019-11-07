Following the Meeting of Shareholders held in October 2019, it was announced that Mr Pedro Parente joined the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Parente, a Brazilian citizen, is Chairman of BRF, a leading global food company. He is also Chairman of General Atlantic in Brazil, a global Private Equity company, and a partner in EB Capital, a Brazilian private equity company. From 2016 to 2018, Parente was CEO of Petrobras, the Brazilian multinational energy company. Prior to that, from 2014 to 2016, Parente was Partner at PRADA Financial Advisory Group and from 2010 to 2014 was CEO and President of Bunge Brazil, a leading agribusiness company. He has also occupied positions in Brazil's central bank and in the country's government, including Vice-Minister for Finance.

Frank Ning, Chairman of the Board of Directors said, "We are delighted to have Pedro join the Syngenta Board. He brings a wide variety of experience at the highest levels of public and private institutions, across many sectors of industry. His experience in the food value chain will bring valuable insights to the Board and will be greatly appreciated."

It was also announced that at the same meeting, Dieter Gericke and Olivier de Clermont Tonnerre have stepped down from the Board. "We warmly thank Dieter and Olivier for their great support and insights during their terms on the Syngenta Board of Directors, and wish them well with their future endeavours," said Mr Ning.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005356/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Manager

Victoria Morgan

+41 61 323 23 23

media.relations@syngenta.com



Head of Corporate Communications U.S.

Paul Minehart

+1 202 737 89 13