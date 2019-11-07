Atos International: Atos delivers data center, cloud and digital workplace solutions for gas and oil company Wintershall Dea

Paris, November 7, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a long-term contract with Europe's leading independent oil and gas company Wintershall Dea to build up its new IT structure, including operations and workplace environment. Atos will work on the project together with Cegal, a specialized IT provider for the oil and gas industry, to provide global datacenter and cloud services and deliver modernized digital workplace solutions and collaboration platforms.

This contract includes the challenge of creating a new IT infrastructure and integrating former Wintershall's and DEA's two IT systems following the merger in May 2019. Atos and Cegal will not only deliver innovative datacenter and cloud services, but also a best practice workplace environment, which includes a new framework to provide virtualized workstation solutions (VDI) for geologists and engineers.

"Our new IT structure will lay the foundation for our planned strategic growth in the coming years and for our innovations in the field of digital initiatives," said Steffen Jean Gelder, Senior Vice President Information Technology of Wintershall Dea. "Therefore, we decided to sign a long-term contract with Atos, leveraging its digital transformation capabilities and global reach, and Cegal, the world's leading oil and gas IT specialist."

"We reached this position by building on years of experience, combining industry software solutions and 3D data visualization through Cegal's GeoCloud,"added Svein Torgersen, CEO of Cegal.

"The joint team developed the industry's best-in-class solution in order to fulfill Wintershall Dea's ambitions for a new way of working," summarized Robert Vassoyan, Senior Executive Vice-President, Group Chief Commercial Officer of Atos. "This new approach improves collaboration and transparency between the corporate headquarter and the business units in different countries and leads to modern digital workplace solutions and collaboration platforms. Altogether, this is a major step in the oil and gas industry worldwide, as our partnership is the only one to provide those kinds of services on a global scale."

