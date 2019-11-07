Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, is opening an office in Sofia, Bulgaria to support e-commerce growth in Bulgaria and surrounding countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005037/en/

Allied Wallet supports new users and entrepreneurs in Bulgaria. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet has been continuously expanding to support the global need for secure, all-inclusive payment solutions. They recently announced a new office in Beijing, China to support Chinese e-commerce.

Now, they will expand with a new location in Bulgaria to support an annual e-commerce revenue of over $620 million USD in Bulgaria alone. According to export.gov, Bulgaria's e-commerce revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 8.1%, resulting in a market volume of $856 million USD by 2023.

"There are over 7 million people in Bulgaria and the majority of them are internet users. We want to not only protect their online transactions, but support new entrepreneurs as they take their businesses online," said Dr. Andy Khawaja Founder/CEO of Allied Wallet.

Allied Wallet already supports several preferred payment options of the region that many other payment services companies cannot accept, including: Trustly, Easypay, and ePay.bg.

Bulgaria's e-commerce growth can be attributed to the fact that it has one of the fastest average broadband internet connections in the world.

Allied Wallet wants to ensure that all e-commerce transactions are protected as more Bulgarians and surrounding European countries transact online and start online businesses.

"It's crucial that we protect e-commerce as it continues to grow. But also, we want to help connect more users. As more Bulgarians and Europeans as a whole become part of the online shopping community, we want to bridge borders and connect users all over the world so that they may buy and sell freely," said Dr. Andy Khawaja.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005037/en/

Contacts:

Andrei Jordanov

E-mail: support@alliedwallet.com