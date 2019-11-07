Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for October 2019 was 1,130, down 1 from the 1,131 counted in September 2019, and up 113 from the 1,017 counted in October 2018. The international offshore rig count for October 2019 was 242, unchanged from September 2019, and up 35 from the 207 counted in October 2018.

The average U.S. rig count for October 2019 was 848, down 30 from the 878 counted in October 2019, and down 214 from the 1,062 counted in October 2018. The average Canadian rig count for October 2019 was 145, up 13 from the 132 counted in September 2019, and down 47 from the 192 counted in October 2018.

The worldwide rig count for October 2019 was 2,123, down 18 from the 2,141 counted in September 2019, and down 148 from the 2,271 counted in October 2018.

October 2019 Rig Counts

October 2019 September 2019 October 2018 Land Offshore Total Month Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 159 30 189 0 158 31 189 168 25 193 Europe 133 42 175 -1 134 42 176 56 36 92 Africa 93 23 116 1 94 21 115 88 19 107 Middle East 368 56 424 -1 370 55 425 356 48 404 Asia Pacific 135 91 226 0 133 93 226 142 79 221 International 888 242 1,130 -1 889 242 1,131 810 207 1,017 United States 825 23 848 -30 852 26 878 1,041 21 1,062 Canada 143 2 145 13 131 1 132 190 2 192 North America 968 25 993 -17 983 27 1,010 1,231 23 1,254 Worldwide 1,856 267 2,123 -18 1,872 269 2,141 2,041 230 2,271

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

Note to editor: As of June 07, 2019, Ukraine was added to the Baker Hughes International Rig Count report and is reflected in the Europe count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.

