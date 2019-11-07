Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for October 2019 was 1,130, down 1 from the 1,131 counted in September 2019, and up 113 from the 1,017 counted in October 2018. The international offshore rig count for October 2019 was 242, unchanged from September 2019, and up 35 from the 207 counted in October 2018.
The average U.S. rig count for October 2019 was 848, down 30 from the 878 counted in October 2019, and down 214 from the 1,062 counted in October 2018. The average Canadian rig count for October 2019 was 145, up 13 from the 132 counted in September 2019, and down 47 from the 192 counted in October 2018.
The worldwide rig count for October 2019 was 2,123, down 18 from the 2,141 counted in September 2019, and down 148 from the 2,271 counted in October 2018.
October 2019 Rig Counts
|October
2019
|September
2019
|October
2018
Land
Offshore
Total
Month Variance
Land
Offshore
Total
Land
Offshore
Total
|Latin America
159
30
189
0
158
31
189
168
25
193
|Europe
133
42
175
-1
134
42
176
56
36
92
|Africa
93
23
116
1
94
21
115
88
19
107
|Middle East
368
56
424
-1
370
55
425
356
48
404
|Asia Pacific
135
91
226
0
133
93
226
142
79
221
|International
888
242
1,130
-1
889
242
1,131
810
207
1,017
|United States
825
23
848
-30
852
26
878
1,041
21
1,062
|Canada
143
2
145
13
131
1
132
190
2
192
|North America
968
25
993
-17
983
27
1,010
1,231
23
1,254
|Worldwide
1,856
267
2,123
-18
1,872
269
2,141
2,041
230
2,271
See note to editor at the bottom of this press release.
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.
About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com
Note to editor: As of June 07, 2019, Ukraine was added to the Baker Hughes International Rig Count report and is reflected in the Europe count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.
