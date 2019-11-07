Business Reporter: Testbirds - Taking Digital Products to the Next Level

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional testing methods are not good enough anymore. Digitalisation and globalisation bring new requirements for the testing of digital products and because of that new and innovative testing methods are needed.

That's why Crowdtesting is the best way to enhance the quality of digital products today, says Testbirds.

Digital products are everywhere around us, from smartphone apps to the Internet-of-Things (IoT), and companies are constantly working on improving them. In an article in Business Reporter, Testbirds believes that Crowdtesting is the way forward.

"Crowdtesting gives our clients the opportunity to get their digital product tested by real users from their target group. Testbirds has the biggest Crowd on Earth with more than 400,000 testers around the globe. Those testers have more than 900,000 different devices which are available on-demand for tests," says Tobias Brunner, Head of Marketing Communications at Testbirds.

Crowdtesting works by harnessing the experiences of real users, who are chosen according to target and user groups. Companies get valuable feedback from the kind of users they actually want to reach, and all data collected is used to build a product specifically tailored to the exact target audience.

The focus, Brunner explains, is on quality assurance and the usability of the digital products themselves. "Through the power of the Crowd, Testbirds helps customers improve their digital product during any stage in the development life cycle and make it the best that it can be," he says.

To learn more about how you can create products people really love through Crowdtesting, read the full article here.

About Testbirds

With the motto 'Testing Reality - Real Users. Real Devices. Real Impact.', Testbirds helps clients create digital products that people really love. Testbirds' Crowdtesting services offer a comprehensive, high-quality testing experience adaptable to the individual needs of clients with a focus on the quality assurance and usability of digital products. It doesn't matter if it's apps, websites, Internet-of-Things applications (IoT) or the newest tech innovations - with over 400,000 testers in 193 countries, Testbirds is a world-leading Crowdtesting provider. Crowdtesting relies on unbiased real users, chosen to match any specific target group. This way, companies get feedback directly from the people they want to reach and don't have to rely on lab experiments alone.

Thanks to Crowdtesting, more than 900,000 different devices are available for tests - from desktop computers to mobile or IoT devices. Testing on different operating systems and browsers ensures that companies gain a comprehensive picture of functionality and user-friendliness. Customer-centricity as well as a holistic approach to quality are at the forefront of Testbirds' thinking. With its flexible commercial model, a user-friendly Crowdtesting platform, in-house UX & QA expert project managers, and a team dedicated to Crowd relations, Testbirds support its clients in taking any digital product to the next level.

Testbirds was founded in 2011 by Philipp Benkler, Georg Hansbauer and Markus Steinhauser. Today, the company has over 100 employees with its headquarters in Munich, offices in Amsterdam and London, franchises in Hungary and Russia, and sales partners in Italy and North America. Testbirds works with over 700 clients worldwide, which include large scale multi-national groups as well as small- to medium-sized enterprises and start-ups. Companies like BMW, Audi, Deutsche Telekom, Allianz, The Independent, and Western Union trust in Testbirds' services to optimise their digital products.