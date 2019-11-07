Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Signs LOI with Rosebud Casino of South Dakota for Jackpot Blitz

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JP)(TSXV:JP.WT)(TSXV:JP.WT.J) (OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH2)(Berlin:LVH2). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Rosebud Casino in South Dakota formalizing an order for two (2) of the Company's Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") platforms. These Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs will be replacing live dealer tables currently in play on Rosebud Casino's gaming floor. The table order is contingent on the Company receiving regulatory approval from the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Gaming Regulatory Authority Commission.

Mr. Todd Hay, General Manager of Rosebud Casino, states "We continue to charge forward and to the head of the pack in every area, dining, a variety of loose slot machines, renovation(s), top notch customer service, latest and greatest in table games selection, and of course, cutting edge marketing programs. Jackpot Blitz™ is an innovative new product, and we are excited to install these tables on our floor very soon. We are a force to be reckoned with today and with our ongoing improvements across the board, we will continue to blow the competition clean out of the water!"

Mr. Jake Kalpakian, Jackpot President and CEO, states "We are extremely excited to sign this LOI with Rosebud Casino. We had a number of great conversations with them at G2E last month and they showed themselves to be an innovative group looking to expand their game offerings for their players. We are looking forward to having Jackpot Blitz™ installed in their poker room soon."

About Rosebud Casino

Located in South Dakota on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation, Rosebud Casino features the best in slot machines, table games and bingo for players to try their hand at. Attend one of their daily or weekly promotions for more ways to have fun and win. As players make their way through the casino, players will also find an assortment of entertainment and dining options that will satisfy any palate, including the popular Rosebud Room Buffet. Rosebud Casino also offers a Quality Inn Hotel for a great hotel stay experience, along with concerts and events at the Rosebud Casino Event Center. For more information, please visit https://rosebudcasino.com/ or call 1 (800) 786-ROSE.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

