Technavio has been monitoring the global compound chocolate market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.73 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.

global compound chocolate market 2019-2023 by Product (milk, dark, and white compound chocolate), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)

The market is driven by the expansion of retail space in APAC. In addition, the growing trend of premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the compound chocolate market.

The strong economic growth of countries in APAC is providing new growth opportunities for several market players. This is attracting many global retail market players to open new stores in the region. The expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores have increased the availability of a wide range of compound chocolates. In addition, the growing popularity of e-commerce is increasing the sale of compound chocolates in the region. Thus, the expansion of retail space in APAC is one of the key factors that is fueling the growth of the market.

Major Five Compound Chocolate Companies:

Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut owns and operates the business across segments such as EMEA, Americas, APAC, and Global Cocoa. The company offers a wide range of dark compound chocolates, white compound chocolates, and milk compound chocolates.

Cargill, Incorporated.

Cargill, Incorporated. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Animal Nutrition Protein, Food Ingredients Applications, Origination Processing, and Industrial Financial Services. The company offers a range of compound chocolates under its brands, Wilbur and Peter's.

MagicalButter.com, PBC

MagicalButter.com, PBC operates the business across segments such as Chocolate and Herbs. The company offers a range of milk compound chocolates, dark compound chocolates, and white compound chocolates.

Nestlé

Nestlé owns and operates the business across various segments such as AMS, EMENA, AOA, Nestlé Waters, and Other businesses. The company offers a wide range of dark compound chocolates, milk compound chocolates, and white compound chocolates.

PURATOS

PURATOS operates the business across various segments such as Bakery Ingredients, Patisserie Ingredients, and Chocolate. The company offers a range of compound chocolates under its brand, Carat.

Compound Chocolate Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Milk compound chocolate

Dark compound chocolate

White compound chocolate

Compound Chocolate Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

