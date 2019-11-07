MagForce is making progress in its strategy to drive the uptake of its thermal ablation treatment, NanoTherm. It is approved in Europe for brain tumours and in a registrational US study for prostate cancer. Sales in Europe have been slow to date, but MagForce's realigned commercial strategy in Europe could be the catalyst for meaningful growth in the top line and enable sustainable profitability from 2022. In the pivotal US study, enrolment of the first phase has completed, with approval and launch expected in Q420. Long-term growth depends on commercial treatments in the US.

