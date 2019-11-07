Time to Check Out CURLF Stock
It's no secret that, ever since Massachusetts voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016, pot companies have been vying for a piece of the action. One company that just made big progress in capitalizing on this new market is Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF, CNSX:CURA).
If you've been following the cannabis industry, Curaleaf should be a familiar name. While the company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, it is one of the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the United States.
And it's quite convenient for American investors to buy Curaleaf stock because the company trades.
