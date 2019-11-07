Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019
Change in Valmet Oyj's holding of treasury shares

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on November 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EET

On November 7, 2019 a total of 472 Valmet shares have been returned free of consideration to Valmet Oyj according to the terms and conditions of the long-term incentive plan 2018-2020. Originally, the shares were transferred to the participants after the 2018 performance period of the plan.

Including the returned shares, Valmet Oyj now holds a total of 246,096 treasury shares.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

