Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market opportunity assessment for a car accessories manufacturer. This success story highlights how Infiniti's experts helped the client to start a franchise in order to limit the costs and risks associated with setting up a new office in Germany. Also, this article discusses in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client exceed their sales expectation and increase profits by 17% within two years of entering the German car accessories market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005060/en/

The car accessories market has evolved significantly over the past few years. Rising demand for luxury cars and increasing inclination of the young generation towards vehicle customization have played a vital role in this evolution. As such, companies in the car accessories market are under the need to keep pace with technological advancements and market changes. By leveraging market opportunity analysis, businesses can keep tabs on market changes, track market trends, and capitalize on profitable business opportunities.

Our market opportunity analysis can help you to gain a better understanding of the current and future market potential. Request a free proposalto learn more about our research capabilities.

The business challenge: The client, a car accessories manufacturer based out of China, wanted to expand their operations to Germany. Although Germany was one of the renowned countries for its manufacturing capabilities, rising taxes and import duties on spare parts, delayed custom clearance, and market entry barriers made it difficult for the client to devise a sound market expansion plan. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market opportunity analysis. With Infiniti's market opportunity assessment, the client wanted to gather comprehensive insights into the present as well as long-term forecasts of the German car accessories market.

Population growth and changing lifestyle is projected to boost the demand for car accessories in Germany. Our market opportunity assessment can help you to evaluate market changes and industry developments. Contact us today!

Infiniti's market opportunity assessment comprised of:

A market intelligence engagement to identify the latest market trends and technological developments in the German car accessories market

A competitive intelligence study to analyze the top companies in the German car accessories market and identify opportunities for differentiation

A market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify the different routes to enter the German car accessories market.

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market opportunity analysis? Request more information from our experts!

The business impact of the engagement for the car accessories manufacturer:

Complied with national (DIN), European (EN), and international standards (ISO)

Ensured timely services and delivery to customers

Exceeded sales expectation and increased profits by 17%

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005060/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us