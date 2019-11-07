Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7BY ISIN: CA02137A1093 Ticker-Symbol: 2J3 
Frankfurt
07.11.19
08:15 Uhr
22,350 Euro
-0,050
-0,22 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAGAS CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAGAS CANADA INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAGAS CANADA
ALTAGAS CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTAGAS CANADA INC22,350-0,22 %