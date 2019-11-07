Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019
WKN: A2PLSH ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 Ticker-Symbol: 16A 
Frankfurt
07.11.19
09:15 Uhr
14,800 Euro
+0,300
+2,07 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.11.2019 | 14:04
Clarivate Analytics to present at J.P. Morgan's Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 13, 2019

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, will present at J.P. Morgan's, Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in New York. The presentation is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Clarivate website at http://ir.clarivate.com/Event-Calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live event via http://bit.ly/Clarivate11132019.

About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

