SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Newspaper Advertising Market Procurement Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005399/en/

Global Newspaper Advertising Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The gradual shift of preference towards digital media is eschewing the prospects of spend growth in the newspaper advertising market. Most of the developed economies that maintain robust technological and digital infrastructures are transitioning to the digital medium for their advertisement and other broadcasting requirements. Despite the dwindling chances of growth, stakeholders in the newspaper advertising market are not staring at a bleak future in the years to come. Buyers are banking on their insights into the regional market dynamics and preferences of different consumer groups to make smart procurement decisions. This is translating into a decent spend growth in the newspaper advertising market.

While you can avail a 40% discount on the complete newspaper advertising market procurement intelligence report, why settle with just one? Subscribe to our free procurement platform to get daily insights into price trends, procurement strategies, supply market performance, and many more for a range of markets.

Across some of the key geographies such as in North America, the senior and middle-aged demography retain their penchant towards newspaper readership which will drive the demand of newspaper advertising suppliers. The flexibility to choose specific positions to position advertisements will also act as another major driver to bring investments in the newspaper advertising market.

Try before you buy. Download the free sample of this newspaper advertising market procurement intelligence report to know about you can expect to gain from this report.

What are the newspaper advertising price trends that are driving the overall price structure in the global newspaper advertising market?

The complexity of the execution of advertisements will necessitate the engagement of skilled professionals who can execute tasks associated with the creation of campaign strategies, content development, and execution of campaigns. This will reinstate the requirement of hiring or retaining such professionals with better compensations. This is indicative of a substantial increase in newspaper advertising suppliers' OPEX.

According to the newspaper advertising price trends, suppliers are incurring major expenses on infrastructure and technology owing to the nature of platforms and channels that are required to create, deploy, and execute various advertising campaigns. This will have an inflationary impact on the buyer's procurement expenditure in the newspaper advertising market.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend with these upward rising newspaper advertising price trends?

Considering the limited but assured growth prospects in this market, a strategic selection of newspaper advertising suppliers will not only help buyers to identify areas for cost optimization but also aid in the profitable capitalization of the growth promoters that are unique to the newspaper advertising markets across regions.

Ability to offer creative and production functionalities

It is essential for buyers to assess the creative acumen and capability to ideate production solutions that are typical to this print medium. The creative group should have in-depth knowledge about end-consumer requirements and create a creative platform accordingly. The production team should be impeccable in terms of quickly replicating the creative idea to cater to localized geographic groups across the globe.

Evaluation of service providers' analytical abilities

In most of the countries, buyers tend to have access to enormous customer data. The ability of newspaper advertising suppliers to use this data and draw relevant information while creating personalized and targeted content is critical to make the campaign successful. Buyers should evaluate them based on such analytical abilities to create personalized and targeted content before engagement.

Real-time insights into the newspaper advertising price trends and strategies to address the price dynamism are now available in our free procurement platform. Request a demo of this platform to get instant access to these insights.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Newspaper advertising market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the newspaper advertising market

Regional spend opportunity for newspaper advertising suppliers

Newspaper advertising suppliers cost structure

Newspaper advertising suppliers selection criteria

Newspaper advertising suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the newspaper advertising market

You may also like:

Global TV Advertising Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Digital Signage Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005399/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us