While the partnership and acquisition news rush that began at the start of the year may have slowed over the summer, there seems to be an upturn happening again. New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence and the only Big Data tech solution solely focused on the cannabis space, shortly after the announcement of the over USD $10M acquisition of Zefyr, announced plans to acquire Civilized Worldwide Inc. at the New West Summit 2019.

New Frontier Data COO, Gary Allen said Tuesday, in a keynote at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, that "brands must go further in their marketing and brand development,'

"We have to do some things in this industry, just like every other mature market. We have to bank. We have to standardize. More brands are likely to merge as legalization continues," he said, "but they shouldn't unless there's a viable reason to do so."

As analysts are starting to predict a bottom in the cannabis sector, companies are preparing for the next wave of growth.

Real Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RLBD), recently closed its previously announced acquisition of the proprietary CBD formulas from Integrative Medicine US, of Coral Springs, Florida. The formulas consist of Ancient Chinese and other Ancient Herbal Remedies that are paired with the latest scientific breakthroughs in endocannabinoid systems, nutrients and hemp derived CBD.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of the definitive agreement to acquire these proprietary formulas," said Real Brands, Inc. CEO, Jerry Pearring. "Since completing our audit, earlier this month, we are now focusing on launching our brands and E-commerce website," he added. "We are concluding the final steps in developing our unique packaging design and formulations for each of our brands: CBD Pharmacy, HempAid, Humboldt Brands and Omegahemp. This acquisition bolsters our efforts to offer consumers innovative CBD products and, as we previously announced, we intend to use these formulas for our CBD Pharmacy brand and feature the Chinese symbol for healing in our new logo."

In addition, as part of this acquisition, Jonathan Fields, AP DOM, has entered into an agreement to formulate additional products for Real Brands and become the initial member of Real Brands, Inc.'s Advisory Board. "I'm pleased to become a member of the Real Brands team and look forward to applying my education and ongoing research into traditional eastern medical therapies to create delivery mechanisms that act synergistically with CBD," said Mr. Fields.

Real Brands is led by a strong management team, (Jerry Pearring, Chief Executive Officer, David Failla, Executive Vice President and Peter N. Christos, Chairman), with decades of experience in consumer products and building very successful companies from startups to Fortune 50 acquisitions.

The company also recently completed its PCAOB audited financial statements for the two-year period ending December 31, 2018.

Real Brands has also built up a strong relationship with professional athlete Scott Piercy, World-renowned PGA Tour Professional Golf Pro. Scott is also coming aboard the Real Brands Team as a Brand Ambassador, and last month made a further commitment by making a long-term investment into Real Brands.

"We are excited to announce Scott Piercy as a Brand Ambassador for Real Brands," said Jerry Pearring, CEO of Real Brands, Inc. "The fact is Scott has made a long-term investment in Real Brands, Inc. that elevates his endorsement beyond that of just a Brand Ambassador to that of a very serious-minded individual that believes in the Real Brands business model and its long-term potential. We are honored to have Scott join the Real Brands Team and welcome him aboard."

"I am proud to join the Real Brands Team. I have taken the time to get to know the team at Real Brands and look forward to doing what I can to help grow their Hemp-Derived CBD brands," said Mr. Piercy. "I know this will also be great fun and look forward to doing my part as the team works together within this rapidly evolving industry to launch the Company's unique brands through traditional retail channels, and its new e-commerce web site launching this year."

As the cannabis industry continues to experience the impact of market fluctuation and changing regulations, many companies are starting to see the benefit of working together, either through strategic partnerships or acquisitions, in order to maintain shareholder confidence and prepare for the predicted global cannabis revolution. For the times they are a-changin'

