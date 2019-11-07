Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019
WKN: A2AFAJ ISIN: CA86332K2020 Ticker-Symbol: NK6N 
Tradegate
07.11.19
14:11 Uhr
0,039 Euro
+0,006
+16,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,029
0,039
14:17
0,030
0,039
14:12
STRIKEPOINT GOLD
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC0,039+16,67 %