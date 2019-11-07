Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce surface results from its mapping and sampling program at its 100%-owned Willoughby property, located east of Stewart in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle.

StrikePoint CEO, Shawn Khunkhun, states "We are extremely encouraged by the high-grade nature of samples received from newly exposed areas that are right on the margins of melting ice, demonstrating the vast potential of the Willoughby property. We eagerly await the pending 40 meters of channel samples and 6 drill hole assays."

2019 Willoughby Sampling

The company received assay results from 86 grab samples from the 2019 surface program. Assay results range from trace to 67.3 g/t Au and trace to 281 g/t Ag. A total of 18 samples assayed over 1.0 g/t Au.

Samples from the Willoughby nunataq that comprise the North-North, North, Edge, Wilkie, Wilby, Lower & Upper Icefall zones range from 0.07 to 67.3 g/t Au and 2 to 281.00 g/t Ag. The thirty-two samples were collected along installed via Ferrata routes and areas of ice recession, notable area of mineralization around the Wilkie zone, returned 67.3 g/t Au and 164 g/t Ag grab sample.

Forty of these samples are from the Willow zone area, where extensive ice recession occurred to the North. A sampling of the newly exposed ground uncovered massive to semi-massive pyrite-pyrrhotite-galena in veins and replacement-style mineralization. Samples range from 0.07 to 16.5 g/t Au and 2 to 136 g/t Ag.

Forty meters of channel sample assays are pending, collected further along and across mineralization strike in the northern Willow area.





Figure 1: Willoughby project Geochemistry Surface Sample map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/49523_daf3a90ee46b198d_002full.jpg

Willoughby project

The project is located along the eastern margin of the Cambria Icefield, approximately 7 kilometers east of the advanced-staged Red Mountain Gold Deposit that was recently acquired by Ascot Resources from IDM Mining. Upper Triassic Stuhini rocks and Lower Jurassic Hazelton volcano-sedimentary rocks underlay the property, subsequently intruded by an early Jurassic-aged hornblende-feldspar porphyry, like and potentially comagmatic with the Goldslide Intrusive suite at Red Mountain. Intrusive-related mineralized zones consist of primary pyrite with lesser pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, native gold. Eight gold and silver mineralized zones have been identified to-date over a one-kilometer strike-length mineralization trend.

QA/QC

Surface samples for the 2019 exploration program were labeled and shipped with a chain of custody controls to the laboratory. The company implements a rigorous Quality Control/Quality Assurance program, including the insertion of Standards, Blanks, and duplicate at regular intervals in the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core samples are submitted to SGS Canada Inc. facility in Burnaby, British Columbia, for preparation and analysis. The SGS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, split into representative sub-sample using a riffle splitter and subsequently, 250g is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 30g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.005 ppm and an upper limit of 10 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 10ppm are re-analyzed using a 30g fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 30g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 2ppm and upper limit of 100ppm. Samples with silver assays higher than 100ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. All samples are also analyzed using a 33 multi-elemental geochemical package by 4-acid digestion (ICP-AES).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for National Instrument 43-101 is Marilyne Lacasse, P. Geo, Project Manager. She has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two advanced stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade silver Porter Project and the high-grade gold property Willoughby, which is adjacent to Red Mountain. The company also owns a portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Shawn Khunkhun"

Shawn Khunkhun

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact

StrikePoint Gold Inc.

Shawn Khunkhun, CEO and Director

T: (604) 602-1440

E: sk@strikepointgold.com

W: www.strikepointgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49523