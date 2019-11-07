Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Flies High With Puffle Pouch Creature Munzee

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, last week released Puffle, a new Pouch Creature Munzee, for their flagship mobile game Munzee. The company is pleased to announce that nearly a thousand of the new limited edition virtual game pieces were sold during the limited time sale.

Puffle is a cloud-chasing Pouch Creature that travels around the world bouncing on Virtual Munzees and Air Mystery Munzees. The Pouch Creatures line of products are based on set items in another Freeze Tag game, WallaBee. Pouch Creatures are also similar to the Mythological Munzee line, which has become a staple of the Munzee game.

Each individually numbered Puffle Pouch Creature Munzee is purchased by a player. That virtual game piece then travels around the worldwide map to be captured by other players. Pouch Creatures have the ability to level up into new forms based on capture streaks. So if a player's Puffle is captured multiple days in a row it will level up and be worth more points.

Alongside the release of Puffle, Freeze Tag has also updated the leveling timeframe for all evolving Pouch Creatures. This new update now makes it easier than ever for Tuli, Vesi, Muru and Puffle to reach their next level in evolution. This update has been a popular request from the player community and the response to the change has been overwhelmingly positive.

To encourage players to continue capturing one anothers' Pouch Creature Munzees the company has also released a new line of achievement badges for capturing these specific game pieces. This new line of badges are earned when players capture a certain number of Pouch Creatures of any type. These ambitious badges are geared for expert level players with the first badge requiring players to capture a total of 1,111 Pouch Creature Munzees of any type.

"These badges aren't for the faint of heart, but as our players have proven time and time again there's nothing they can't do when they put their mind to it," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "Puffle is the latest in a growing list of Pouch Creature Munzees, so we wanted to reward those players who have been so dedicated to capturing these unique types."

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

