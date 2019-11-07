The global CT scanners market size is poised to grow by USD 1.79 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. Also, the emergence of digital health players is anticipated to further boost the growth of the CT scanners market. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to drive the CT scanner market growth during the forecast period. The incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is growing across the world. For instance, according to CDC, in the US, in 2016, the age-adjusted rate of new cancer cases was 435.6 per 1,00,000 people. This rise in number of cancer cases is increasing the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, thereby stimulating the demand for CT scanners.

Major Five CT Scanners Companies:

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include office, imaging system, medical system, and industry and others. The company's product offerings in the market include Aquilion ONE GENESIS Edition, Aquilion Precision, and Aquilion Prime SP.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates its business through three segments, namely solutions, products, and service and support. The company's key offering includes the OnSight 3D extremity system, which offers high-quality, lower-dose 3D imaging studies for use in orthopedic and sports medicine applications.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. provides imaging solutions, healthcare and material solutions, and document solutions. Some of the company's key offerings in the CT scanners market include FCT Speedia HD, and FCT Speedia. FCT Speedia HD enables whole-body scanning with sub-millimeter slices and produces high-quality images in the range of 1100 mm or more.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. has business operations under various segments, which include power, renewable energy, aviation, oil gas, healthcare, transportation, and lighting. The company offers a range of CT scanners, which include Optima CT540, CardioGraphe, and Revolution Apex.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. is one of the most popular companies in the world with businesses under various segments, including information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, and others. The company's key offerings are SCENARIA 128 slice, and SCENARIA View.

CT Scanners Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Standalone

Portable

CT Scanners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

