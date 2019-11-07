Technavio has been monitoring the power tools market in the US since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.31 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005592/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled power tools market in US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 139-page research report with TOC on "Power Tools Market in the US Analysis Report by End-user (Professional and Consumer), by Technology (Electric, Pneumatic, and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023."

The market is driven by the growing demand for power tools for DIY projects in the US. In addition, the introduction of portable power tools with smart technologies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the power tools market in the US.

Individuals such as amateurs, hobbyists, enthusiasts, or residents engage themselves in DIY projects such as rebuilding, maintenance, upgrading, and modification of their material possessions such as automobiles, bicycles, and household appliances. This is driving the demand for suitable tools, raw and semi-furnished raw materials, and equipment. These individuals gather information on numerous power tools available in the market, brands, and their prices to make informed decision before purchasing the required product. Thus, the growing demand for power tools for DIY projects in the US is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Power Tools Market Companies in the US:

APEX Tool Group

APEX Tool Group is headquartered in the US and serves the electronics, construction, industrial, vehicle service and assembly, aerospace, and DIY markets. The company offers various products such as Right Angle Grinder and LiveWire 2 17 Series.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Automation solutions, Climate technologies, and Tools and home products. The company offers various products such as 12V palm impact screwdriver, which is a cordless electric screwdriver.

Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand is headquartered in Ireland and has business operations under different business segments, namely Climate and Industrial. The company offers various products such as 12v Impact Wrench and 409 Die Grinder. The company has also launched P33N for manufacturing aircrafts.

Makita

Makita is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Power tools, Gardening equipment, household, and other products; and Parts, repairs, and accessories. The company offers various products such as XCU06Z and AN454.

Robert Bosch

Robert Bosch is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Mobility solutions, Industrial technology, Consumer goods, and Energy and building technology. The company offers various products such as CM10GD and BSH180.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

US Power Tools Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Professional

Consumer

US Power Tools Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005592/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com