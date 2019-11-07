Winter Plant Storage is Now Available at CT Palm Trees

In Preparation for a Busy Cold Season Storing their Clients' Potted Plants, CT Palm Trees has Doubled their Greenhouse Space

MILFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / The founders of CT Palm Trees, a company that offers palm tree rental services, are pleased to announce that they are currently offering winter plant storage for a variety of potted plants.

To learn more about the cold weather plant storage service that CT Palm Trees offers their valued clients, please check out https://www.ctpalmtrees.com/winter-plant-storage.

As a company spokesperson noted, in preparation for the winter plant storage, the team at CT Palm Trees recently doubled their greenhouse space from last year. Despite the addition of more space to over winter plants, CT Palm Trees is already 95 percent full and currently has 250 trees being safely and warmly stored for their clients.

Those who are interested in having the friendly and experienced team from CT Palm Trees care for their outside potted plants during the upcoming cold East Coast winter should contact the company as soon as possible to reserve a spot.

The founders know that for many people, it can be a challenge to keep potted plants alive in the winter, especially in the chilly northeast. While some people try to store their beautiful potted plants in their garage, not all plants will survive this process.

In order to save potted plants from a chilly winter in a cold garage, the founders of CT Palm Trees launched the winter plant storage service, which serves the tri-state and northeast region.

"By letting CT Palm Trees handle winter storage for your plants, you can sit back and relax because our plant storage includes all of the appropriate and necessary care that your plants require, including watering, pruning, regular grooming, fertilization and insect and disease management," the spokesperson noted, adding that after caring for the plants over the winter, a team member from CT Palm Trees will deliver them back to their clients in May, or they can be picked up from the greenhouse.

About CT Palm Trees:

CT Palm Trees offers palm tree rentals for homes, restaurants and business as well as events including weddings and product launches. During this time of year, when the temperatures start to drop, they also offer winter plant storage where they pick up clients' tropical plants, no matter the type, and protect them in their 90-degree greenhouse during the winter months. They will return them in May after the last frost. For more information, please visit www.ctpalmtrees.com.

CT Palm Trees

203 Herbert St.

Milford, CT 06461

Contact:

BRANDON HALL

contact@ctpalmtrees.com

203-394-2745

SOURCE: CT Palm Trees

