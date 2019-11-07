Technavio has been monitoring the global vaccines market and the market is poised to grow by USD 13.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005596/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global vaccines market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 160-page research report with TOC on "Global Vaccines Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), Type (Prophylactic vaccines and Therapeutic vaccines), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines. In addition, the development of nanoparticle vaccines is anticipated to further boost the growth of the vaccines market.

The growing need to improve the success rate of current vaccines is leading researchers to developing vaccines to fight emerging new pathogens and re-emerging pathogens. As a result, they are using suitable adjuvants that are crucial for enhancing vaccine potency. Adjuvants such as immunologic adjuvants improve the humoral and cell-mediated immune response to vaccine antigens.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Vaccines Market Companies:

Bavarian Nordic AS

Bavarian Nordic AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates the business under the business segment: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers IMVAMUNE/IMVANEX, which is an MVA-BN non-replicating smallpox vaccine.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Australia and offers products through the following two business units: CSL Behring and Seqirus. The company offers vaccines such as AFLURIA, FLUCELVAX, FLUAD, and FLUCELVAX TETRA to end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under the business segment: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers vaccines such as ACAM2000, BioThrax, VAXCHORA, and Vivotif to end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer healthcare. The company offers vaccines such as Ambirix, BEXSERO, BOOSTRIX, and CERVARIX to end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segment: Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers vaccines such as VGX-3100 and PENNVAX-GP to end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vaccines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Prophylactic vaccines

Therapeutic vaccines

Vaccines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market - Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market by Type (Cancer vaccines, Infectious diseases vaccines, Neurological diseases vaccines, Autoimmune diseases vaccines, and Other diseases vaccines) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market - Global Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market by Type (Inactivated vaccines, Recombinant vaccines, and Live attenuated vaccines) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005596/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com