Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FRA: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces a partnership with Epishine AB, a world technological leader for organic photovoltaic (OPV) solar energy harvesting devices. Epishine is purchasing roll to roll manufacturing services from Ynvisible Production (formerly Consensum Production AB) in Linköping Sweden. The companies are also partnering to combine Epishine's solar cells with Ynvisible's printed electronic displays for use in high volume producible ecological and economically sustainable Internet of Things (IoT) devices and everyday smart objects.

Epishine's energy harvesting modules use indoor lighting to power sensors and other low power electronics. Ynvisible's designers and electronics engineers have successfully driven Epishine's organic solar cells to power Ynvisible's low power printed electronic displays. Both companies' technologies and components are based on non-toxic materials and are thin, flexible, and can be designed and cost effectively integrated into a wide range of end applications. The companies will work together to present their joined capabilities to the IoT markets.

"We see strong synergies between Ynvisible's displays and Epishine's light energy harvesting modules. The hardest parts to make thin and flexible in electronics are displays and power sources. Our combined solution is also very environmentally friendly compared to other combinations of displays and power sources." said Mattias Josephson, CEO of Epishine AB.

"We are excited to be partnering with Epishine as their manufacturing partner, but also to be able to begin using Epishine's solar cells as a powering solution in combination with the displays we offer to clients" said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO Ynvisible Interactive Inc. "Earlier we've proven the activation of our displays with RF energy harvesting - e.g. with RFID reading. Epishine's solar cells now offer a further exciting means for batteryless and wireless powering of our low-power consuming displays."

Invisense AB Places New Order with Ynvisible

Ynvisible further announces that Invisense AB has placed a new production order at Ynvisible Production AB (formerly Consensum Production AB). On October 10, 2019 Ynvisible announced the sale of contract manufacturing services to Invisense AB a world technological leader for passive humidity sensors. The new order concerns the production of Invisense's new moisture sensor for concrete casting. First delivery is expected in December 2019.

Björn Garplind CEO of Invisense expects great demand for the concrete moisture sensor from the construction Industry. "Today everybody in the construction industry is asking for an easy way to measure moisture levels continuously during the dry out phase in concrete casting." A safe wireless continuously measuring of the dry out phase gives crucial info that allow considerable time and cost savings in the construction industry.

"We are happy to be Invisense preferred supplier and the new order underlines that we at Ynvisible Production have the competence and capability to scale up Invisense products to high volumes and high quality", says Tommy Höglund VP of Sales and Marketing at Ynvisible.

Consensum Production Renamed to Ynvisible Production, Open House November 13

Ynvisible also announces that it is renaming its wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary, Consensum Production AB as Ynvisible Production AB. All operations in Linköping are also now rebranded to Ynvisible Production.

Ynvisible is hosting an open house day at Ynvisible Production on November 13, 2019 to showcase its roll-to-roll manufacturing capabilities. Both Epishine AB and Invisense AB will take part in the event and will demonstrate their technologies and products offering. At the event Epishine and Ynvisible will also release a joint demonstrator showcasing Epishine's solar modules powering Ynvisible's displays.

About Epishine AB

Epishine develops and manufactures nano-thin organic solar cells. The solar cells are thin, flexible and printed on recyclable plastic. The first-generation solar cells are optimised be used instead of batteries on, for example, sensors, in our increasingly connected world. During the first half of 2020, the first products will be on the market. The grander goal over time is to offer the world's most scalable, resource-efficient and affordable solar cell. Epishine has 17 employees with headquarters in Linköping and is mainly owned by a founding team of 6 people and some investors. www.epishine.com

About Invisense AB

Invisense AB is a Linköping Sweden headquartered company that develops and markets extremely thin moisture sensors which measures RH% (relative humidity) in buildings without destructive sampling, i.e. wireless. With the unique moisture sensors and Invisense cloud-based service, facility owners are now able to simply measure, analyze and secure the relative humidity in facilities - and take measures in time. Invisense products have been developed at Printed Electronics Arena in Norrköping in collaboration with Linköping universitet and RISE (formerly Acreo). The company was spun out from RISE Acreo in 2013. www.invisense.com

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

Ynvisible Production AB, a fully-owned subsidiary of Ynvisible Interactive Inc, is a contract manufacturer of printed electronics and hybrid systems and is located in Linköping, Sweden. www.ynvisible.com

