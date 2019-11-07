Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Australis Capital Inc. (OTCQX: AUSAF) ("the Company"), a company that operates and builds transformative, differentiated cannabis companies in and serving the cannabis market predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, and rapidly expanding industry. CEO of the Company, Scott Dowty, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent announcement regarding the launching of Cocoon Technology, a self-service fulfillment platform designed for dispensaries and retailers. Dowty shared that the platform will help to reduce operating costs and streamline services for dispensaries and retailers. The Cocoon Technology is also beneficial for staff members and customers, while also improving overall efficiency. "I started building Cocoon Technology before I started working with Australis," said Dowty, adding that the platform will allow patrons to purchase products privately and conveniently. "This is a kiosk environment where we have our loyalty program integrated," shared Dowty.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's monetization strategy for the Cocoon Technology platform. Dowty explained that the machines are completely automated and cloud-driven, while the dispensaries handle the fulfillment of the products. "Once we place a kiosk, we really wash our hands and manage the kiosk from afar remotely," said Dowty. "For every 150-200 kiosks out there, we'll have one resource manage those kiosks," said Dowty, adding that the operating costs associated with the kiosks is low, while providing high value to the users. "The dispensary will enter into exclusive, long-term agreements with Cocoon. They will either buy or partially buy hardware, and then we will agree on a percentage of all transactions initiated at the kiosk," explained Dowty. He further shared that this monetization strategy results in guaranteed recurring revenue, one-time hardware payments, and ongoing maintenance fees.

The conversation then turned to the Company's AUSA brands. Dowty explained that the Company is working to develop a simpler brand under the AUSA name in place of the Australis product line. "We're slowly converting ourselves to AUSA Corporation," said Dowty. He further explained that the rebranding of the Company will be more effective in representing their diversified portfolio. "We want to be known as a company that has good diversification in a lot of different verticals."

Dowty then expanded on the CBD industry, which has continued to grow rapidly. He explained that the Company's portfolio includes numerous CBD assets, including Folium Biosciences. "We're very excited about being in that space with Folium Bioscience," said Dowty. "We're super excited about the CBD space, the non-psycho active molecule space, but more importantly, we're more excited about being a partner with Folium Biosciences."

To close the interview, Dowty noted that major players in the CBD industry continue to be undervalued and expressed his excitement for the Company's current projects. "We're certainly one of the most undervalued companies if you look at our assets and what we're doing," said Dowty. "We're absolutely focused on delivering maximum shareholder value to our base over time."

To hear Scott Dowty's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7417366-australis-capital-inc-discusses-their-cocoon-technology-platform-with-the-stock-day-podcast

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA operates and builds transformative, differentiated cannabis companies in and serving the cannabis market predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, and rapidly expanding industry. AUSA adheres to stringent evaluation and operating criteria focusing on high-quality opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. AUSA's Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries and regulatory compliance. AUSA operating and portfolio assets include Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., Folium Biosciences, Wagner Dimas, Mr. Natural Inc., Green Therapeutics, LLC and Cocoon Technology LLC.

The Company's Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "AUSAF".

For further information about AUSA, please visit the website at ausa-corp.com or contact the Company by e-mail at IR@ausa-corp.com.

Forward-Looking Information Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

