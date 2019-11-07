Volta Finance Limited Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 November 2019

VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED (VTA / VTAS)

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons

On 6 Novemer 2019, Mr Paul Varotsis, Director of the Company, notified the Company that he had purchased a further 7,500 shares in the Company. Following this transaction the total interests in the Company of Mr Varotsis is 204,011 shares.

The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19.3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details:

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name Paul Varotsis



2 Reason for the notification a)



Position/status Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a)



Name



Volta Finance Limited b)



LEI



2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80



4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code



Ordinary Shares (Euro)







ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78



b)



Nature of the transaction Purchase c)



Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume €6.54 7,500 d)



Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

- Price











7,500

€6.54 e)



Date of the transaction



6 November 2019 f)



Place of the transaction



Amsterdam

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch

guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Sapna Shah

Andrew Worne

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED





Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 739 investment professionals and €750 billion in assets under management as of the end of March 2019.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

