MPX International Corporation: MPX International Launches "beleaf" Premium CBD Retail Experience in the United Kingdom Located in the Heart of the Soho District of Central London

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE:MPXI; OTC PINK:MPXOF) announces that its UK premium CBD retail experience launched earlier today with the opening of the inaugural "beleaf" store in the Soho district of Central London.

Focused on providing quality, organic and ethically-sourced products in an upscale retail setting, beleaf offers a broad range of premium brand extracts, cosmetics, vapes and edibles with initially more than 100 product lines available for sale. An emphasis on providing education will help counsel CBD curious consumers; physical in-store displays, digital kiosks and online resources will be complemented by on-site cannabis specialists available to address queries and help guide purchasing decisions. The location also features a "blends bar' and lounge where customers can sample various CBD-infused products.

"This first beleaf store is an escalation of our mission to be trailblazers of CBD access in the UK, European Union and globally. Our dedication to providing quality products and building brand equity through this venue will enable us to capture meaningful market share in a nascent market on the verge of massive growth," said W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPXI. "We are creating a first-mover advantage that positions MPXI for success as a global player in the medical and adult-use cannabis markets by creating a retail "go-to" brand in beleaf. With a population of more than 66 million and another 36 million tourists visiting annually, the UK is the perfect place to launch this exciting venture."

MPXI is working in partnership with the renowned retail developer, iD agency, known for bringing consumers retail experiences for brands such as Nespresso, Pepsi and L'Oreal. With extensive experience creating and managing unique, effective and immersive retail environments, iD agency will manage the beleaf store and promotional events.

"We saw a lot of confusion and misinformation in the CBD space, with very little product quality control, and so our mission from the start was to educate and build consumer confidence as a leading authority on CBD in Europe," said Daniel Fryer, Director of European Development at MPXI. "As a result of our international reach, we have encountered some exceptional brands across the globe that we are excited to offer our UK customers. Following the launch of our London shop, we have plans to open additional outlets and shop-in-shops across Europe next year."

Research from the Centre for Medicinal Cannabis estimates that the UK CBD market reached £300 million this year and could grow to £1 billion by 2025 - a value larger than the markets for Vitamin C and Vitamin D combined. CBD is currently available in 27 other European countries.

About beleaf

Located at 19 D'Arblay St, Soho W1F 8ED.

Hours of operation: Mon-Sat 10.00am-7.30pm. Sun 11.00am-5.00pm

Tel: +44 7851 246767

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International's objectives and intentions.

