Evergreen Marine Corporation selected MACS3 for its cargo securing regulation services

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of maritime software solutions for cargo and vessel performance and compliance, announced that MACS3 loading computer will be installed on two newbuilding series of container vessels owned and operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corporation. Due to the owner's decision to have this loading computer installed, they are moving to support safer and more effective onboard cargo handling.

The newbuildings are currently being built at two different Chinese shipyards. The Jiangnan shipyard is currently building four container ships with a capacity of 2,500 TEU, which will be delivered between February and November 2020. Two other 1,800 TEU fully containerized vessels are being built at Jiangsu New Yangzijiang shipyard and are planned to be commissioned in March and May 2021 by Evergreen, currently operating a fleet of around 200 owned and chartered-in vessels. All vessels will sail under Japanese classification society Class NK.

As the industry standard loading computers for container vessels, MACS3 provides an advantage for cargo securing rules. MACS3 incorporates the most comprehensive set of updated lashing regulations of all major classes that provides vessel operators a greater flexibility for planning the vessel's utilization while being compliant in terms of safety.

"Ensuring the availability of most accurate lashing force data is an important step towards our goal to optimize the vessel utilization," said Capt. Hwang, Deputy Senior Vice President at Evergreen.

"Our software engineers collaborated closely with the classification societies in order to secure the implementation of all rules providing by different systems into MACS3, while maintaining the performance of the loading instrument," said Ajay Bharadwaj, Head of Product Management for Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions. "We will work to ensure that all of our customers reap the benefits of applying the updated lash rules from MACS3."

Navis also recently launched MACS3 API Services, offering lash rules calculations in the cloud. For the first time, ocean carriers, terminal operators and other key stakeholders in the shipping industry can directly access ship-specific loading calculation results for lashing and integrate them into the workflow of stowage planners.

Additionally, Navis will be hosting its one-day customer and user conference in the EMEA region on December 3, 2019 at the Empire Riverside Hotel in Hamburg. Attendees at the event will be able to discuss the advantages and accessibility of MACS3 along with other topics within its theme of, Standardization of Data Flow and Interoperability Challenges.

For more details, please visit https://www.navis.com/en/products/carrier-vessel-solutions/MACS3-API/ and to register for the conference please visit https://www.navis.com/en/ncvs-customer-conference/.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 13,000 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005089/en/

Contacts:

Steffi Karsten

Navis Carrier Vessel Solutions

T+49 40 830 33 256

steffi.karsten@navis.com

Geena Pandolfi

Affect

T+1 212 398 9680

gpandolfi@affect.com