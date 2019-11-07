Top tourist destination in Bloomington, MN, attracting over 40 million visitors annually to leverage power of visitor analytics to optimize business outcomes

Johnson Controls today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, will feature its ShopperTrak visitor analytics and shopper insights in Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America. The ShopperTrak solution measures mall shopping center traffic patterns, delivering mall owners and retail property managers the reliable data to explore new leasing models, quantify event success and ensure the right tenant mix by zone. By having actionable insights, Mall of America can make the most effective leasing, marketing and operational decisions to help increase profitability and improve customer experience.

The property management group piloted the ShopperTrak traffic counting solution which is centered on accuracy to help improve traffic estimates. Mall of America was seeking a minimum of 98 percent accuracy, yet pilot results exceeded the target by hitting 99.8 percent accuracy. Since Mall of America is the largest mall and attracts the greatest number of shoppers in the US, having accurate data is critical to continued success and growth.

"As a destination that attracts millions of visitors every year, we need to have a precise way to measure traffic to continue delivering a seamless experience to our guests," said Patrick Wand, Mall of America IT project senior manager. "The ShopperTrak solution will help empower us with critical data allowing us to make better informed marketing and operational business decisions."

"The most popular and profitable shopping centers are those with mixed-use elements and unique offerings beyond traditional shopping," said Nick Pompa, general manager of ShopperTrak. "As malls are adapting their spaces to this newer vision of success, their 'destination center' strategy can be amplified by leveraging traffic data. ShopperTrak analytics provide insights to better understand shopper behavior, helping malls visualize where people are spending the most time and how marketing efforts are impacting traffic volumes to create meaningful customer experiences."

