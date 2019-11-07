Arch Insurance (EU) dac, a subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Arch), was named Credit Insurer of the Year by Structured Credit Investor (SCI) as part of its annual Capital Relief Trades Awards. The firm is Arch's primary mortgage insurance operation in Europe and was recognized due to its position as a global leader in mortgage credit risk transfer and the completion of a first-of-its-kind European transaction conducted with ING.

The capital relief transaction with ING was on a €3 billion subset of a residential mortgage loan portfolio originated by ING in Germany. The deal represented a valuable new tool for European financial institutions in managing their regulatory capital and was groundbreaking in that it was the first unfunded significant risk transfer transaction for residential mortgages executed between a European bank and an insurance counterparty.

"It's gratifying to be recognized by SCI not only for the work we've been doing in Europe but also for our global leadership in mortgage credit risk transfer," said David Gansberg, CEO of the Global Mortgage Group at Arch. "We believe that transactions similar to that which we completed with ING can help financial institutions manage their regulatory capital not only in Europe, but in other geographies around the world."

Arch Insurance EU dac

In Europe, our primary mortgage insurance operation, Arch Insurance (EU) dac, provides efficient and innovative credit risk management and capital optimization solutions to its clients. The highly-rated Dublin-based subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd. boasts an experienced team with strong underwriting capability, an execution track record and a focus building long term relationships. Arch Insurance (EU) dac is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Contacts:

Ruairi Neville, Chief Underwriting Officer, 353 1 669 9707 rneville@archinsurance.eu

Michael Bennett, Chief Actuary Chief Risk Officer, 353 1 669 9709 michael.bennett@archinsurance.eu