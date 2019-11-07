Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) -Solution Financial Inc. (TSXV: SFI) (the "Company") a leading provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in British Columbia, today announced that John Gowans has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Gowans brings a wealth of experience in the Leasing industry across Canada and the US.

Mr. Gowans recently retired from an impressive 34-year career in the Leasing industry. Mr. Gowans completed his career at First West Credit Union where he was responsible for helping grow their wholly owned subsidiary, First West Leasing from a west coast regional leasing company to a national leasing company.

"John's expertise and experience in the leasing industry is a tremendous addition to our Company," said Bryan Pang, Solution's CEO. "Our growth plans for 2020 and beyond will be well supported having John's perspective and insights available as we execute on our planned expansion. We're excited to add John to the team and complement our board with some additional leasing industry expertise." With the appointment of Mr. Gowans to the board, Mr. Steve Saville has graciously agreed to stand down as a director of Solution. Mr. Saville was instrumental in helping Solution over the last two years, including assisting Solution with going public and solidifying its governance and public company processes and procedures. Mr. Saville will remain as an advisor to the Company.

John Gowans Biography

After graduating from York University, Mr. Gowans's impressive 34-year career in the Leasing industry begin with ten years at GE Capital where he was ultimately responsible for managing Western Canada and US based companies operating in Western Canada. He then worked with Westminster Savings Credit Union for 17 years, starting and developing their Leasing Company, WS Leasing, which included working with the Credit Union to purchase Mercado Capital, a Calgary based leasing company. For the last five years Mr. Gowans was the Director, Leasing for First West Leasing. Mr. Gowans is a member of the BC Trucking Association, BC New Car Dealers Association, Canadian Finance and Leasing Association, New Vehicle Leasing Association and Past Chairman, Cathedral Consulting International Leasing Group.

In connection with Mr. Gowans' appointment, Solution has granted an aggregate of 250,000 fully vested stock options on November 6, 2019 each such option being exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.37 per share.

About Solution

Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions or other sub-prime lenders. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets more frequently than most leasing companies.

