Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
(Bald kein) Geheimnis (mehr)!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFTK ISIN: CA64112G1054 Ticker-Symbol: 26N 
Tradegate
07.11.19
16:44 Uhr
0,230 Euro
+0,004
+1,77 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,201
0,233
16:59
0,211
0,230
16:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC0,230+1,77 %