Technavio has been monitoring the global knee reconstruction market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.10 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global knee reconstruction market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 160-page research report with TOC on "Knee Reconstruction Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Fixation devices and bone grafts), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of knee injuries. In addition, the integration of software tools in knee reconstruction surgeries is anticipated to further boost the growth of the knee reconstruction market.

There is an increase in the incidence rate of knee injuries with the growing participation in sport activities and organized sports such as football, soccer, and basketball. The trend of encouraging physical activities and competitive sports among children is leading to an increase in the number of pediatric and adolescent ACL injuries. This is driving the demand for knee reconstruction devices to perform knee reconstruction surgeries.

Major Five Knee Reconstruction Market Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

Arthrex Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various product segments such as Shoulder, Knee, Elbow, Hand and wrist, Hand and wrist, Hip, Orthobiologics, and Imaging and resection. The company offers FastThread bioComposite interference screw, ACL TightRope RT implant, and GraftBolt.

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates through the following product segments: Orthopedic surgery and General surgery. The company offers ExoShape femoral soft tissue fastener and Allograft tendons to end-users such as hospitals, clinics, and ASCs.

Corin Group Plc

Corin Group Plc is headquartered in the UK and has business operations under the business segment, Unified business segment. The company offers LARS, which comprises of a range of ligament augmentation and reconstruction devices.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company offers RIGIDLOOP adjustable cortical system and INTRAFIX advance tibial fastener system.

LifeNet Health Inc.

LifeNet Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates through the following product segments: Cardiac, Vascular, Sports medicine, General orthopedics, Craniomaxillofacial, Spine, Dental, and Wound management and surgical reconstruction. The company offers Performance Testing and Engineering services as its stress testing solution.

Knee Reconstruction Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Fixation devices

Bone grafts

Knee Reconstruction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

