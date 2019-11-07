Lithium Corporation Activity Update

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high tech industries, is pleased to announce the Company is leading the kick-off of a surficial resource delineation program on our Hughes Tonopah Gold Silver property on behalf of our 25% owned subsidiary Summa, LLC.

The focus will be on the mill tailings, and mine "dumps" especially those proximal to the historic Belmont mine as they are the key assets in our portfolio of dumps and tailings in the Tonopah mining camp. During the 1980's work done by Tenneco and their predecessors culminated in an estimate of over 6 million ounces of Silver, and 45,000 ounces of gold being contained in tailings and dumps on what is now Summa's property. Additionally, Tenneco produced two positive feasibility studies during this time. Work completed here most recently consisted of a preliminary resurvey of the dumps, and an eleven hole auger program on the Belmont tailings to compare and/or validate the historic sampling and resource calculations from the "70's and early 80's. We are focusing on the dumps and tailings as they could possibly be the quickest route to cash-flow should feasibility be established.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company maintains a strategic alliance with Altura Mining, an ASX listed Lithium mining company that is rapidly approaching the 245,000 ton per annum nameplate production at its 100% owned world-class Pilgangoora lithium pegmatite mine in Western Australia. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com

