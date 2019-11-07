The Finnish solar manufacturer must raise €3.5 million from a convertible bond issued on Monday and which closes on December 18. Generate the cash and production is expected to start at the Solitek facility in Vilnius early next year. Fail, and (almost) all bets are off.When Finnish high-efficiency module maker Valoe Corp announced it had taken ownership of Lithuanian solar cell manufacturing business Solitek last month, there appeared to be some discrepancies in the purchase price to be paid for the cell production line. pv magazine wrote to Valoe to ask exactly how much had been - or would be ...

