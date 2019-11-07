Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH, a market leader in clinical biomarker services announced today a technology partnership with Ultivue, the innovation leader in multiplex tissue biomarker assays, to offer the biopharmaceutical industry new capabilities to improve the characterization of cancer patients' samples selected for clinical research programs. UltiMapper multiplex immuno-histochemistry assays enable the precise identification of cellular phenotypes that can be associated to drug efficacy and further used to develop a companion diagnostic assay.

"UltiMapper assays are very modular by design, allowing for various levels of multiplexing and throughput, and supporting same day staining-to-data workflows," stated Dr. Thomas Henkel, CEO of Targos. "The adoption of highly standardized multiplex tissue biomarker assays is a strategic fit with our mission to continuously improve the success of clinical trials and deliver exceptional value to our biopharma partners."

Ultivue technologies and UltiMapper assays are widely used in tumor immune-profiling research strategies by the biomedical community to demonstrate the clinical utility of panels of markers. "Through our collaboration with Targos, the same panels can seamlessly be used in their existing setup to create a very effective continuum of translational and clinical research," said Philippe Mourere, SVP Commercial Operations at Ultivue. "Targos also offers highly customizable UltiMapper panels that can be used in combination with the company's broad menu of additional assays and end-to-end quality services."

Additional details on the partnership will be communicated at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting at the Gaylord National Resort Convention Center in National Harbor, MD on November 8 and 9, 2019 at the Ultivue booth #428.

About Targos

Set the globally highest standards in biomarker application to realize the diagnostics and medicines of tomorrow for the benefit of patients.

Targos core business is to provide highly standardized development and application of clinical biomarkers for the international pharmaceutical and diagnostic industry since 2005.

Analysis of 250+ different biomarkers in more than 150,000 patients from 1,000 clinical centers in 600 global clinical trials have been performed in 15 years.

Since then the analytical portfolio has evolved from histopathology to molecular pathology and genomics. Recent addition of multiplex immune phenotyping and digital pathology methods have allowed to support the successful approval of breakthrough targeted and immune therapies and companion diagnostics for our customers.

Targos has supported novel biomarkers from research through validation up to the introduction into clinical routine.

Targos is based in Kassel, Germany. For more information, visit www.targos-gmbh.de

About Ultivue

By developing a single set of novel, proprietary reagents used both for biomarker discovery (higher content, low throughput) and translational use (lower content, high throughput), Ultivue is connecting the insights gained from research directly into the pathology lab. Ultivue's UltiMapper multiplexed assays applied to tissue biopsy samples enable simultaneous quantitation of multiple biomarkers with sub-cellular spatial resolution, while fitting completely within traditional IHC workflows. Translational and clinical researchers leverage UltiMapper assays to elucidate complex biology and demonstrate their clinical utility as precision medicine research tools. Ultivue is expanding its UltiMapper assay product portfolio and menu of contract research services to provide a comprehensive set of personalized medicine solutions for oncology research as well as other therapeutic areas.

Ultivue is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.ultivue.com

