Tech Central Inc: PTSD Sufferers Benefiting From Cannabis Has TCHC Excited

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / A brand new study from Canada, published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, is suggesting that people with PTSD may be getting relief with their condition from the use of cannabis. In a first of its kind, this research documents how cannabis use is related both to PTSD and to mental health outcomes in the general population.

PTSD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder occurs, when people come into direct and indirect contact with trauma. This could be in various forms, such as a sudden injury, war, struggles, calamities or violence. Affected individuals typically experience intrusive memories, flashbacks or nightmares, and are hyper-vigilant, besides having issues with insomnia. The result is an abnormally high rate of suicide, depression and substance abuse compared to the general population. In fact statistics show about 9% of the Canadian population is affected by PTSD, which is among the highest rates globally.

The Study

The researchers collected data on over 24,000 Canadians from the 2012 Canadian Community Health Survey - Mental Health (CCHS-MH) database kept by Statistics Canada. This covers people aged 15 years and over. Their aim was to find out what effect cannabis use had on the management of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). They took advantage of the fact that many PTSD sufferers already took cannabis since they had few other medical options to help them handle their symptoms.

The Initial Results

The study found that 420 people reported a diagnosis of PTSD, which accounts for about 2% overall. Among them, 106 people (about 28%) had used cannabis once or more over the study period of one year. The corresponding figure for cannabis use in non-PTSD participants was 11%.

Individuals with PTSD who had used cannabis over the past year were less likely to have severe depression or to think of suicide than those who did not.

When the use of cannabis was compared between those with PTSD and non-PTSD individuals, non-users with PTSD had a seven-fold and almost five-fold increased risk of major depression and suicidal ideation respectively, compared to non-users who did not have PTSD. However, users with PTSD did not report either of these symptoms.

Previous Research

Another review published in September 2019 concluded that cannabinoids, the active compounds within cannabis, could help reduce nightmares and increase sleep quality in people with PTSD, but cautioned that more work was needed before their widespread adoption. These plant compounds appear to reshape memory processing by the brain, and this could be one mechanism underlying their usefulness. Their action on the endocannabinoid system also causes other aspects of brain activity to be more correctly regulated. Several other studies also echo the same warning: most current "evidence' of cannabis efficacy in PTSD is of low quality or anecdotal. For instance, the reported positive effects of cannabinoids on sleep quality in PTSD do not consider the effects of these compounds on anxiety or depression, which often accompany PTSD. It is thus unclear whether cannabis affects primarily PTSD or these concomitant conditions. The pressing need is for properly designed trials to evaluate the clinical effects of the weed on this crippling condition so as to guide future therapeutic applications.

Researcher M-J Milloy says, "These findings are promising, and merit further study in order to fully understand the benefits of cannabis for people living with PTSD."

Joseph Lewis, President of Tech Central (OTC PINK:TCHC) , a publicly traded company in the cannabis sector commented on the study "It has long been assumed that cannabis could be used in the treatment of PTSD. It is nice to see some research backing the beliefs. We believe this is just the tip of the iceberg as legalization spreads and the use of cannabis becomes more normal for lack of a better word. We are encouraged by these findings as we at TCHC are exploring acquisitions related to specific strains and products that can be used to treat PTSD as well as several other ailments. Research like this helps to support TCHC becoming increasingly involved in the cannabis sector."

About Tech Central(TCHC)

Tech Central is transitioning into the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD company to provide white label clients with a one stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

Disclosure

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Tech Central Inc (TCHC) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Joseph Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Joe@techcentralinc.com

Better Mind CBD

info@bettermindcbd.com

SOURCE: Tech Central Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565684/PTSD-Sufferers-Benefiting-From-Cannabis-Has-TCHC-Excited