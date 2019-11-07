Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that explains why online food delivery companies bet big on AI and machine learning to drive performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005402/en/

AI and machine learning today have broken the confines of sci-fi books and technology labs to become a key focal point for businesses across industries. The impact of AI and machine learning algorithms have grown tremendously over the past few years that barely a day passes by without newspaper articles, blog posts, and tweets about such advancements. Having said that, it's not very surprising that AI and machine learning in the food industry have played a crucial role in the rapid developments that have taken place over the past few years.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning seem to be ubiquitous in the online food delivery market. Have you leveraged them yet? If not, we can help you gauge its benefits. Request a FREE proposal now!

According to Quantzig's data analytics experts, "AI and machine learning are making new in-roads across industries, and their impact is so powerful that a few years down the line businesses can not thrive if they fail at leveraging these technologies."

Lessons for CXO's of Food Delivery Companies Why opt for AI and machine learning to achieve performance improvements?

Cognitive technologies are bringing in waves of transformations across industries, transforming the way people use online apps to order food. To succeed in such a scenario, it becomes crucial to understand food trends, address customer concerns, and bridge gaps by offering exceptional services. Today CXO's are aware that the combination of big data, AI, and machine learning is driving real innovation across industries, let alone the food and beverage sector

Talk to our analytics experts to learn how AI and machine learning are shaping the world we live in.

Today there are innumerable reasons why you should leverage AI and machine learning to maximize business value, our experts have listed a few-

AI and machine learning have been proven to deliver fact-based results to those that possess the data and the analytics expertise to extract insights

The Chinese have exceptional skills when it comes to data and analytics. This has helped them build whole new cities by leveraging data-driven insights. What have you done with the troves of data sets that you possess?

The rapid technological advancements and urbanization will lead to a surge in consumer expectations over the next three to four years. Are you keeping up?

Leading online food delivery companies are working on creating apps that are optimized by artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning algorithms to display the most relevant messages and offers to their users. What's your roadmap to success?

Schedule a FREE solution demo to learn how our analytics experts can help you build one.

How Can Food Delivery Companies Improve Performance Using AI and Machine Learning?

Efficient Planning of Delivery Routes and Demand Forecasting Predict Food Trends and Sort Consumer Preferences Enhance Customer Relationships Using Chatbots

Would you like to learn more about the benefits of AI and machine learning? Request more information to gain comprehensive insights right from the experts.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005402/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us