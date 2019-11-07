Scientists at the United States' Argonne National Laboratory worked with a class of electrolyte materials they say could greatly improve the performance of lithium-sulfur batteries. The group has devised a selection rule which it says will help researchers select the most suitable electrolyte materials for different battery systems.Lithium-sulfur batteries are one of many energy storage chemistries often said to have potentially far higher storage capacities than today's lithium-ion batteries whilst relying on cheaper, abundant materials. But, according to the Argonne National Laboratory, the ...

