AxiomSL Singled Out as A RiskTech100 2020 Solution Winner

AxiomSL, the leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, today announced that it was awarded best solution for "Risk Data Aggregation and Reporting" by Chartis Research, a provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology.

"We are delighted to receive this accolade," said Alex Tsigutkin, Founder and CEO of AxiomSL. "It is especially meaningful because it recognizes AxiomSL's ControllerViewdata integrity and control platform and its risk capital calculation and reporting solution. Data integrity is a fundamental precondition for a comprehensive risk data aggregation infrastructure as it provides senior management with an accurate picture of the organization's risk exposures."

Per the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's (BCBS) standard 239, risk data aggregation pertains to collecting and processing data according to a bank's risk reporting requirements in order to measure its performance against its risk appetite. Consequently, regulators scrutinize financial institutions' data quality, risk aggregation methodology, and reporting capabilities to ensure that their systems support risk data aggregation both during normal operations and times of stress.

AxiomSL's proven core data management technology delivers ingestion, enrichment, calculation, and aggregation processes across liquidity, capital, and credit reporting. "Combined with our robust data-lineage module, ControllerView provides executives with an audit-enabled view of risk exposures and enables attestation to the data's timeliness, completeness, and accuracy," Tsigutkin commented.

Banks need enhanced, innovative technology that facilitates the convergence of risk and financial functions. "The antithesis of a black box, the platform adheres to BCBS 239 principles," Tsigutkin continued. "I am immensely proud to be recognized for our leadership in risk data aggregation and reporting by such a globally respected research institute as Chartis. As we continue to innovate, many clients are opting to deploy our risk and regulatory solutions on AxiomSL's RegCloud as a secure, efficient, cost-effective means to manage expanding disparate data volumes and meaningful risk governance and regulatory programs," Tsigutkin concluded.

RiskTech100 is recognized globally as the most independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers, and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories. Vendors from all areas of risk technology make comprehensive submissions to Chartis' team of industry experts that analyzes these and other data sources to develop the final rankings.

