Trintech, Inc.: Majority of the Fortune 100 Choose Trintech to Transform Financial Processes

Bank of America, Honeywell International, Kroger, Microsoft, Target, Valero, and Walgreens Among Trintech's Enterprise Customer Base

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, announced today that the majority of the Fortune 100 companies, including 7 of the Fortune 10, have partnered with Trintech to achieve world-class financial operations and insights.

"Trintech has been a leading solution provider for large enterprises for over 30 years," says Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "As any organization serving large enterprises knows, this segment is the most difficult to satisfy with complexities in scale, performance, security, and diversity, with additional regulatory and geographic requirements. We call it "Enterprise Grade Financial Accounting software" and our Cadency solution has it at its core."

Cadency is the only System of Financial Controls™ that combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management, compliance, and disclosure management. Complex, large, multinational Fortune 100 companies demand a seamless, integrated, and configurable solution, with end-to-end encryption, for high transaction volumes in a multi-user environment, supporting 100+ ERP instances, such as SAP®, Oracle® and NetSuite®. Cadency is the only solution that can meet these needs.

A sample of Fortune 100 companies that have partnered with Trintech to transform their financial processes include Albertsons, Anthem, Bank of America, Capital One, Enterprise Products, Honeywell International, Kroger, Microsoft, Target, Valero, and Walgreens.

"We handle complex environments that are inevitable in organizations of this scale," continues Mackintosh. "Even as companies plan to simplify their ERP environments, it is critical to invest in a solution that was built with this complexity in mind and can provide financial controls that span the ecosystem. More and more companies are realizing that it takes more than a reseller agreement to meet the comprehensive financial close needs of large enterprises."

Trintech has built and invested in the most comprehensive portfolio of financial solutions to meet the needs of any organization, from start-up to large enterprise. Trintech's two flagship products, Adra and Cadency, are powerful and easy to use, with capabilities to manage, automate and optimize the financial close process. These solutions give organizations the world-class insights needed to improve operations and drive strategic decisions.

###

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

1 (972) 739-1680

Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565617/Majority-of-the-Fortune-100-Choose-Trintech-to-Transform-Financial-Processes