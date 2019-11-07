Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2020/NextMind/

Company: NextMind Booth/Stand: 21839 (LVCC South Hall1) Event: CES 2020

Jan 7 10, 2020

Las Vegas, NV, US Web: https://next-mind.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nextmindlab Twitter: https://twitter.com/nextmindlab YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrgQcj0scGxWyajgYKc1FDA LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextmindlab

About NextMind

NextMind is a fast-growing tech startup specializing groundbreaking brain-computer interfaces, based on proven scientific research conducted over the past 20 years. By combining noninvasive brain-sensing technology with machine learning algorithms, NextMind has developed a first-of-its-kind, brain-computer interface that translates brain signals from the visual cortex into digital commands in real time, enabling easier interaction and control of computers and AR/VR headsets. Founder/CEO Sid Kouider is unveiling this new technology on Nov. 21, at SLUSH. CES 2020 attendees will be able to try the product during NextMind's first public demos at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Jan. 5, and at the NextMind booth #21839 in LVCC, South Hall 1 from Jan. 7-10.

