Delaware and North East England Sign Economic Development MOU

Partnership will support international growth for bioscience, engineering & FinTech firms

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP), the state economic development organization, and the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (NELEP) in the UK have signed a cooperative agreement to support joint business development.

Specifically, the two organizations will work together to support mutually beneficial international expansion for firms that work in:



1) Bioscience/Life Science and Wind Supply Chain

2) Advanced Engineering and FinTech

3) Innovation and Skills

North East England is one of nine official regions of England, which includes Northumberland, County Durham, Tyne, and Wear.

Representing Delaware was Kurt Foreman, President and CEO of DPP and Rod Ward, CEO of CSC, one of the world's premier providers of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services. Ward is Co-Chair of the DPP Board of Directors.

Representing the UK was Andrew Hodgson, NELEP Board Chair; Helen Golightly, NELEP CEO; and Andrew Clark, NELEP Energy Programme Lead.

Both economic development organizations will promote their partner area as a location for local firms looking for international business expansion opportunities. They will actively collaborate, support joint events, and encourage cross-education and training through the local universities.

"This agreement was a natural fit for our organizations and for the areas we represent," said Kurt Foreman of the DPP. "Delaware and North East England will actively support one another in sectors where we both have strengths, helping our local companies become international companies by directly connecting them to our partners overseas. We look forward to the cross-Atlantic success stories and the jobs that will follow."

"I welcome the signing of an MOU between North East Local Enterprise Partnership and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership," said George Rafferty, Chief Executive of UK-based NOF. "As two partners to NOF, I look forward to the advantages this agreement can bring to both the North East of England and our American cousins based in Delaware state. It also provides an ideal opportunity for NOF and Delaware Prosperity Partnership to further develop their relationship to the benefit of the businesses the two organizations serve," he explained.

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Created in 2017, Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) is the nonprofit state economic development agency that leads the state of Delaware's economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses. We work with site selectors, commercial developers and business executives focused on where to locate or grow a business. Our team provides and reviews potential sites, cost-of-living analysis, quality-of-life information and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025247/Delaware_Prosperity_Partnership_UK_MOU.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799333/Delaware_Prosperity_Partnership_Logo.jpg