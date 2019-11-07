Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019
(Bald kein) Geheimnis (mehr)!
07.11.2019
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 7

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

7 November 2019

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2019 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 3 January 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 29 November 2019 (ex-dividend date is 28 November 2019).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427


