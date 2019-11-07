7 November 2019

Charles Taylor plc

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Charles Taylor plc confirms that, as at the close of business on 6 November 2019, it had 77,917,370 ordinary shares of one penny each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. The ISIN for the Charles Taylor shares is GB0001883718.

