Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights October 31, 2019 267,231,554 Theoretical number of voting rights: 267,231,554 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,957,308

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at September 30, 2019 267,207,131 Exercise of stock options 24,423 Total number of shares as at October 31, 2019 267,231,554

Key financial dates:

2019 annual results: February 13, 2020

"Quiet period 1 " starts January 14, 2020

"Quiet period " starts January 14, 2020 2020 first-quarter results: May 7, 2020

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 7, 2020

"Quiet period " starts April 7, 2020 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2020

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

