ZeptoLab announces ZeptoLab Green, a new home for the Cut the Rope franchise, as well as a new Om Nom game

Om Nom is a kind little monster that adores everything sweet and yummy. He first made an appearance in Cut? the Rope puzzle game for iOS back in 2010. The game became a global success, and marked the beginning of a franchise that now has 5 games and more than 1 BLN downloads across various platforms. Moreover, Om Nom has its own popular animated TV series called Om? Nom Stories, ?that is available globally on major VOD platforms and has 15 BLN views up to date.

The newest game in the series is called Om? Nom: Merge. ?It's the first title to come out of ZeptoLab Green?. It was developed together with Amuzo?, a British mobile gaming studio. "?Om? Nom: Merge is not only a long-awaited new game with Om Nom, it's also the first fruit of our publishing division that was formed last year. We are open to more partnerships to expand ZeptoLab Green publishing pipeline?. At the same time, the ZeptoLab? brand will focus on creating the kind of innovative games the fans came to expect from us after the success of C.A.T.S. and King? of Thieves?. Stay tuned for more announcements in the future!" - says Misha Lyalin, CEO of ZeptoLab??.

Om Nom: Merge is set for a global release on November? 28, 2019 for iOS and Android. It's an idle merge game where you need to merge cute monsters known as Nommies to open stronger characters and help Om Nom to save the magic forest from the abundance of fruit. The? game is available now for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

About ZeptoLab Green

ZeptoLab Green is a business unit of ZeptoLab? UK Limited focused on growing? the Om? Nom family franchise, which includes gaming, animation, licensing, and merchandising. It started with mobile gaming series called Cut? the Rope?, that now has more than 1 BLN downloads and keeps growing. As a part of its publishing initiative, ZeptoLab? Green is about to release Om? Nom: Merge? for iOS and Android.

The company's goal is to expand its character beyond the smartphone screens. ZeptoLab? Green also produces a very successful animated series called Om? Nom Stories, that has over 15 BLN views worldwide. With the help of its partners, the company also develops toys, clothes and other licensed merchandise that can be enjoyed by kids all over the world.

About ZeptoLab

ZeptoLab is a global company which creates FUN games filled with INNOVATION and polished with its signature QUALITY.

After the success of Cut? the Rope games, which is now part of the ZeptoLab? Green business unit, the company released C.A.T.S.:? Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King? of Thieves?, massive multiplayer mobile titles with more than 300 MLN combined downloads so far. The company also released Pudding? Monsters?. The games can be enjoyed on all major mobile platforms, including but not limited to: iOS?, Android?, Amazon? - and Windows Phone?.

For more information, please visit www.zeptolab.co m

