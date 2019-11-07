Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Offers Unique Equipment Financing Through a Partnership with Dext Capital

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (ASTI:CSE) ("ASTI" or "the Company"), the exclusive provider of a disruptive surgical laser system in the field of urology, is pleased to announce that it has forged a strategic partnership with Dext Capital Inc. ("Dext"), a leading US independent lessor focused on the healthcare industry. Dext will launch a unique healthcare leasing solution for ASTI's urology laser products, making them more accessible for prospective clients. Specifically, this solution provides clients with the capability of financing the acquisition of both the cutting-edge ASTI's laser systems and the corresponding consumables.

"This distinctive and unprecedented financing solution significantly leverages our competitive advantage to increase future ASTI's sales," commented Gordon Willox, Founder and President of ASTI. "Our clients will be able to allocate the required capital from their operating budget as opposed to the invariably limited traditional capital budget, giving them a greater probability to acquire ASTI's technologies."

In regards to the equity financing announced in the press release dated November 1, ASTI expects to facilitate a partial close in the next few weeks. The Company is well positioned to showcase its technologies in multiple national and international trade shows in the fields of urology and gynecology, scheduled to begin in January of 2020. Endorsed by respected Key Opinion Leaders in the field, ASTI is focused on an aggressive marketing strategy to expand its visibility in the North American market.

About Dext Capital Inc.

Dext Capital is a privately-owned independent equipment finance company founded by a team of industry veterans with strong financial sponsorship from Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company. As a direct non-bank lender, Dext Capital offers practical, flexible and future forward financial solutions for medical providers and manufacturers. DEXT Capital is backed by a $10B hedge fund and a management team with a combined 150 years of experience in equipment financing.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI: CSE) is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting the Investors tab on ASTI's website https://surgicallasersinc.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Gordon Willox, President

Phone: 844-441-9090

Phone: 905-853-9090

gordonwillox@live.ca

Cathy Hume, Investor Relations

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

SOURCE: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565700/Aquarius-Surgical-Technologies-Offers-Unique-Equipment-Financing-Through-a-Partnership-with-Dext-Capital