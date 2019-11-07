Group of companies secures future of packaging manufacturer

Jaffabox Ltd, a family-managed manufacturer of packaging solutions from corrugated board produced in-house and headquartered in Birmingham (www.jaffabox.com), became part of the Schumacher Packaging Group (www.schumacher-packaging.com) on 5th November. The Amyes family will continue to run Jaffabox, with Annette and Marc Amyes managing the company. In this way, the English packaging manufacturer will secure a strong partner and continue to guarantee creative and cost-efficient packaging solutions for its customers in future. What's more, Jaffabox customers will now have access to the comprehensive product range and the European network of the international Schumacher Packaging Group.

New business partners (from the left): Martin Wedel (CFO Schumacher Packaging Group), Mark Amyes (Sales Manager Jaffabox), Björn Schumacher (CEO Schumacher Packaging Group), Annette Amyes (General Manager Jaffabox), Frank Amyes (CEO Jaffabox), Jochen Drösel (Sales Manager Schumacher Packaging Group). (Source: Schumacher Packaging)

"We are very happy to have become part of the Schumacher Packaging family," says Frank Amyes, one of the two Jaffabox Managing Directors. "This will ensure that we can continue to offer our customers reliable and creative packaging solutions, just like they have grown to expect from our family business." With its headquarters in the Bavarian town of Ebersdorf bei Coburg in Germany, the Schumacher Packaging Group is a manufacturer of packaging solutions made from corrugated and solid board and is managed by the Schumacher family. Currently employing around 3500 staff members, it has been one of the productivity and technology leaders in the European packaging industry for many years. In the 2018 financial year, the company posted an annual turnover of around £541 million. Schumacher Packaging offers its customers a widespread presence on the European market combined with consistently high standards for technology, quality and service across all 30 of its locations, 16 of which are production sites in Europe: In Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and now also in the United Kingdom.

Two packaging experts on the same wavelength

"We want to able to guarantee continuity for our customers," emphasises John Amyes, the other Jaffabox Managing Director. "The best way to achieve that is to be part of a strong group of companies that is active internationally." Joining the Schumacher Packaging Group is a logical strategic step for both sides, not least because the two companies have much in common. Björn Schumacher, Managing Director of Schumacher Packaging, comments: "Both companies are owner-managed, we both have a successful company history spanning more than 70 years and are both led by a set of two brothers. Our corporate cultures complement each other perfectly."

Jaffabox becomes part of a European full-service provider

The inclusion of Jaffabox in the Schumacher Packaging group of companies makes it possible to serve customers with international operations even better. "More and more companies are active on an international scale and have sites across Europe," explains Mark Amyes, Sales Director at Jaffabox. "And naturally, they prefer working with a select few suppliers serving all regions ideally at a constant quality and price level instead of having to choose a separate supplier for each country." That is the exact requirement the Schumacher Packaging Group aims to fulfil. Björn Schumacher explains: "The primary aim of our expansion is not to gain market shares. What we really want to achieve is to offer existing customers even more products and services and fulfil our promise of being a full-service provider as best we can."

Two companies double the sustainability

There are also other parallels between the two companies. Both Jaffabox and Schumacher Packaging have a particularly future-oriented approach based on sustainability. As manufacturers of corrugated and solid board packaging, both companies use natural renewable raw materials with a correspondingly beneficial carbon footprint and manufacture products that are fully recyclable. Jaffabox focussed on reutilising packaging as early as the 1970s and has a modern recycling system. At Schumacher Packaging as well, conserving resources, environmental protection and sustainability are not just seen as important but practised every day for example with ultra-modern production and logistics technologies. The packaging expert has three paper and cardboard machines with a self-contained recycling system for own punching waste. The innovative digital-printing technology, which Schumacher Packaging uses in a pioneering fashion primarily for series production of packaging with high-quality printing, is based on environmentally friendly, water-based inks. This also makes the production and disposal of polymer printing plates redundant. In addition, all plants of the Schumacher Packaging Group hold FSC certification.

About Jaffabox

Jaffabox Ltd in Birmingham, founded in 1946, is seen as one of the most progressive companies in the sector with one of the most modern production sites in the country. It is not surprising then, that the packaging manufacturer has been named "Packaging Company of the Year" in the past. In terms of technology, Jaffabox is fully up to speed and offers a varied selection of packaging solutions from corrugated board produced in-house from shipping boxes to shelf-ready packaging all the way to tailored design services for individual customer requirements. The Jaffabox philosophy: To produce quality products, delivered on time, at a competitive price.

