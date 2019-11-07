Four Springs Capital Trust to Present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association Conference Slated for November 12-13, 2019 in New York City

EDINA, MN / ACCESSWIRE /November 7, 2019 / Four Spring Capital Trust, a private net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that the Company's CEO is scheduled to present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for November 12-13, 2019 at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York City. William Dioguardi, Chairman and CEO of Four Springs Capital Trust will be presenting.

For more information about NIBA or participating in our upcoming New York Conference on November 12th-13th, 2019 please visit www.nibanet.org or contact us at emily@nibanet.org or 706-208-9620.

About Four Springs Capital Trust

Four Springs Capital Trust is a private, internally managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of industrial, medical, retail and office properties net leased to investment grade and other creditworthy tenants under long-term leases.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 146 investment conferences showcasing hundreds of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $17 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about the National Investment Banking Association's 147th Investment Conference, Nov. 12-13, 2019, in New York City can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-november-12-13-2019-new-york-ny-conference.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

Four Springs Capital Trust

Contact:

Eric Paul

732-749-7330

info@fsctrust.com

SOURCE: Four Springs Capital Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565702/Four-Springs-Capital-Trust-to-Present-at-the-147th-National-Investment-Banking-Association-Conference-Slated-for-November-12-13-2019-in-New-York-City