With growing health concerns among consumers, there has been an increase in the demand for natural products. This is encouraging many food and personal care product manufacturers to increase the use of natural ingredients such as eucalyptus essential oil in their products. For example, eucalyptus oil is used in a wide range of F&B products such as soft drinks and refreshing drinks. The emergence of several global and regional food manufacturers has increased the availability of such natural F&B products across the world. The increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients-based products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global eucalyptus essential oil market growth.

As per Technavio, the shift of consumer focus toward organic products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market: Shift in Consumer Focus Toward Organic Products

Growing awareness about the benefits of organic products is increasing the demand for organic eucalyptus essential oil. The organic eucalyptus essential oil is antiseptic, antifungal, and antiviral, and helps cure acne, cuts, cold sores, wounds, and burns. It is also used in vaporizers to kill germs, bacteria, and fungi and get rid of foot odor. These benefits coupled with growing consumer preference for organic products will boost the growth of the global eucalyptus essential oil market during the forecast period.

"The rise in online sales and increasing interest in aromatherapy and spas are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Eucalyptus Essential Oil: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global eucalyptus essential oil market by application (Personal care and therapeutics, Food and beverage, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing use of eucalyptus essential oil for recreational purposes and aromatherapy in the region.

