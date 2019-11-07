Exercise of the overallotment option

Early termination of stabilization transactions and exercise of the overallotment option for 86.9%

Final amount of the offering increased to €74m

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (the "Company" or "Hoffmann Green") (Paris:ALHGR), French pioneer in low-carbon cement, today announces that 86.9% of the overallotment option granted to Portzamparc was exercised as part of its Initial Public Offering on the Euronext Growth Paris market. Thus 71,555 of the shares covered by the overallocation option (i.e. 13.1%) were bought back as part of the stabilisation operations.

This option resulted in the issuance of 474,103 additional new shares at the offering price of €18 per share, representing gross proceeds of €8,533,854.

As a result, after exercise of the overallotment option, the total number of Hoffmann Green shares offered as part of its Initial Public Offering amounts to 4,109,159 new shares, representing 30% of the share capital, thus bringing the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately €74m, following the settlement-delivery of the additional new shares scheduled for November 12, 2019. Accordingly, the capital stock is composed of 13,602,387 shares after the exercise of the overallotment option.

In accordance with Article 631-10 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), Portzamparc, in its capacity as stabilizing agent, indicates that it has carried out stabilization transactions on Hoffmann Green Cement shares (ISIN code: FR0013451044, ticker: ALHGR) as follows:

stabilization started on October 21, 2019 and ended on November 7, 2019

the last stabilization transaction was carried out on November 4, 2019

the price ranges in which trade stabilization has been achieved are the following:

Date Lowest price (in €) Highest price (in €) October 21, 2019 18.00 18.00 October 22, 2019 17.80 18.00 October 23, 2019 18.00 18.00 November 4, 2019 17.90 17.90

Share capital breakdown after exercise of the overallotment option

Before the offering After the offering, after overallotment option Shareholders Number of shares Number of shares % capital % of voting rights Julien Blanchard 2,790,028 2,790,028 20.51% 28.98% Gillaizeau Terre Cuite(1) 1,990,936 1,990,936 14.64% 10.34% Total Julien Blanchard 4,780,964 4,780,964 35.15% 39.32% David Hoffmann 2,790,028 2,790,028 20.51% 28.98% Hoffmann Capital Holding(2) 27,900 27,900 0.21% 0.14% Total David Hoffmann 2,817,928 2,817,928 20.72% 29.13% Total Concert 7,598,892 7,598,892 55.86% 68.45% SAS Cougnaud 474,884 808,218 5.94% 4.20% CimChaux(3) 352,656 419,323 3.08% 2.18% L'Consulting 268,296 268,296 1.97% 1.39% Isabelle Mommessin 268,296 434,963 3.20% 2.26% Camy 251,100 451,100 3.32% 2.34% SCP Ardi(4) 251,100 251,100 1.85% 1.30% LD Invest 28,000 38,000 0.28% 0.20% Guy Blanchard 4 4 0.00% 0.00% L'Invest 66,667 0.49% 0.35% Hestia 133,334 0.98% 0.69% Public flaot 3,132,490 23.03% 16.64% TOTAL 9,493,228 13,602,387 100.00% 100.00%

All information pertaining to Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies'

Initial Public Offering can be found at

www.hoffmann-finance.com

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

